April 20, 1934 – April 25, 2023

Patricia V. Voss (Heald), 89, of Ames, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Unity Point Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. Pat was born April 20, 1934, in Marietta Township, Saunders County, Nebraska, in the home of Richard L. and Ora (Neff) Heald.

Pat grew up in rural Marietta Township and went to Dist. 57 grade school and then Clover Park High when her family moved to Tacoma, Washington, graduating in 1952.

She moved back to Nebraska and worked various jobs, including Spanglers Jewelers in Fremont. She also trained and showed Quarter horses.

Pat married Douglas Voss in 1959 and moved to the farm near Ames.

Doug passed away in February 2009 and Pat continued to live and work on the farm. She was a lifelong member of the Mead Emanuel Baptist Church and involved in the American Quarter Horse Association for 60 plus years. Her greatest passion was her Quarter horses, which she raised, trained and showed all of her life, accomplishing a Grand Champion in 1970. She liked to bake and made a special “upon request” birthday cake for each of her children. She enjoyed a good crossword puzzle and watching Jeopardy and Westerns on television.

Pat is survived by her daughters, Lori of Bassett, Linda (Sam) of Linwood and Lisa of Snyder, all of Nebraska; sons, Larry (Rhonda) of Ames, Lee (Holly) of Dike, Iowa, and Ivan (LaDawn) Hankins of Waterloo, Iowa; sister, Mrs. (Carl) Betty Whinnery of Lakewood, Washington; 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers, and two sisters.

Celebration of Life will be held on May 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont, Nebraska.

Private family burial will be at Green Mound Cemetery, Mead, Nebraska.