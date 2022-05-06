January 2, 1941—May 2, 2022

Patty A. Diers-Kruse, age 81, of Fremont died Monday, May 2, 2022, at Pathfinder Place after a long battle with dementia.

Survivors include her daughters: Shelly (John) Riggs of Linwood and Donielle (Jim) Villwok of Rowlett, Texas; grandchildren: Coleman (Whitney) Riggs, Emily (Jordan) Workman, Jade and Drake Villwok; great-grandchildren, Ian and Gavin Riggs, John Workman.

The celebration of Patty’s life open house will be May 28 at the lake house at Woodcliff beginning at 2 p.m.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

