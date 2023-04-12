July 28, 1947 – April 9, 2023

Paul A. Knapp was born July 28, 1947, to Alvin John Knapp and Louise Marie (Sass) Knapp in Hinsdale, Illinois.

Paul went to gain eternal life on April 9, 2023, at his home. He attended grades 1-7 at Trinity Lutheran Grade School in Willow Springs, Illinois, and graduated from Palisades Grade School. He broke his leg twice and needed tutoring to keep up with his grades. He graduated from Walther Lutheran High School in Melrose Park, Illinois. He then attended Midland Lutheran College in Fremont and graduated in 1997. He served in the U.S. Army from March 1971 until 1973.

Paul married Diane (LeGrande) Knapp on Aug. 25, 1974, at Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Fremont. She preceded him in death on March 14, 2011.

Paul had his own business from 1973–1984 as a painting contractor in Fremont. He was employed at Metro Community College in Omaha from 1984-2007, as a painting supervisor. He then worked general maintenance for Metro Community College in Fremont from 2009-2021.

Paul married Barb (Mendlik-Scott) Knapp on Oct. 8, 2016, in Fremont.

Paul was a great storyteller and always remembered every important detail of a story and did not allow others to skip any details. He was a real people person and loved his co-workers and good friends near his home in Deerfield. He always greeted everyone with a cold beer and a smile. He cherished and loved his family. He was a true patriot and proud of his service to the USA. He was a member of the American Legion, and he loved his Lord. Paul was an active member at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for many years, serving on multiple committees and boards.

Paul was an avid Nebraska Husker fan and enjoyed attending football games for many years with his son, Lance. Along with the games he enjoyed attending tailgates with friends. He was a Cubs and Bears fan. He was very proud of his Chicago roots. He was on a golf league for many years with his friend and neighbor, Rick. He also was a great cook and used his own vegetables from his garden. He was known for sharing his vegetables and salsa with others. Paul was active in the Community Players of Fremont.

Surviving Paul was his wife, Barb; son, Lance Knapp of Lincoln, and granddaughter, Maddie Knapp; daughter, Angela Knapp (Alex Kitzelman) of Fremont; grandson, Bryan Hill (Amber Young) of Fremont; granddaughter, Samanta Hill of Portland, Oregon; six great-grandchildren; stepdaughter, Mica (Ryan) Jacobs of Omaha, and grandson, Ryder; stepson, Seth (Amber) Scott of Elkhorn, Nebraska, and grandchildren, Austin, Katelyn, and Ava; and nieces and nephews; brother, Dick Knapp of Lombard, Illinois, and son, Bryan (Kathy) Knapp of Kenosha, Wisconsin; and brother, Chuck (Annie) Knapp of Aurora, Colorado; and sister, Janet (Terry) Wendling of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; and sister-in-law, Iris Kozik of Darien, Illinois.

Preceding Paul was his wife, Diane; parents; and daughter-in-law, Cathy Knapp; and sister-in-law, Teddie Knapp.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Ankersen will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 13, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. The burial will be at Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in care of properties.

