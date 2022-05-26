June 18, 1945 – May 24, 2022

Paul A. Marsh, 76, of Fremont passed away at home in Fremont on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Paul was born June 18, 1945, in Des Moines, Iowa, and attended and graduated from Fremont Senior High School in 1963. Following his graduation, he served with the United States Air Force in Vietnam.

Paul married Suzanne Robinson on Aug. 14, 1965, in Fremont. Following his service, Paul started Fremont Electric, Inc. in 1974. After selling Fremont Electric, Paul and Suzanne operated Marcie’s Cafe for approximately eight years beginning in 1988.

He was a proud resident of Fremont, serving as a member of the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education and as a member of the Dodge Country Board of Supervisors.

Survivors include his close friend, Karen Simms; two sons, Matthew (Dana) of Victoria, Minnesota, and Ryan of Lincoln; and two grandchildren, Samuel of Chicago, Illinois, and Elizabeth of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Eleanor Marsh; his wives, Suzanne and Mary; and his siblings, Kenneth and Bonnie.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday May 28, at Fremont Presbyterian Church. Visitation is Friday, May 27, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. A memorial will be determined later.

