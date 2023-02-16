August 6, 1944 – February 14, 2023

Paul Beatty, 78, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Feb. 14, 2023, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Paul was born Aug. 6, 1944, to Wendell and E. Maxine Beatty in Auburn, Nebraska. He graduated from Auburn High School in 1962 and entered into the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He proudly served from 1964 until 1974. After discharge he stayed with his brother, Donald Beatty, for a time. He met his future wife, Mitzi, in 1977, and after a long courtship and engagement, they married in April of 1981. To this union two children were born. A son, Chad, and daughter, Holly.

Paul enjoyed camping, showing horses in South Dakota, bowling in leagues and boating with friends. Paul worked many construction jobs and finally landed at the Fremont Street Department, retiring in 2009 after 25 years. He made many friends while working there. He was always so proud of his family and put Mitzi on a pedestal.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Paul is survived by his wife, Mitzi of Fremont; son, Chad (Nikki) Beatty of Fremont; daughter, Holly (Justin) Chadwick of Grand Island; sisters-in-law, Dorinda Beatty and Linda Mayer; brother-in-law, Chris Mayer, all of Fremont; three grandchildren, Emily Beatty of Fremont, Ava and Gavin Chadwick of Grand Island; numerous nieces, nephews, and a special cousin, Till Andrew of Brownville, Nebraska.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m. at the Fremont Rural Volunteer Fire Department at 110 Boulevard St. in Inglewood.

In lieu of flowers, please considering donating to Fremont’s FurEver Home Animal Shelter.

