Paul Chatterton

August 23, 1949—March 13, 2019
Paul B. Chatterton of Fremont, son of the late Charlie and Carol Chatterton, formerly of Lang Street, Meredith, New Hampshire, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019. For the past several years, Paul has suffered from various medical conditions and died from complications of these.
Paul is survived by his wife of 41 years, Diane; his twin, Stephen and wife Sharon, of Illinois, and his younger sisters, Linda and husband Steven living in Maryland and Holly Oliver living in Hebron, New Hampshire, with her husband Ralph and their children, Morgan, Eric and Jill. Also, his brother-in-law, Jim Sorrells, and sister-in-law, Cherry Herman, both of Nebraska.
Paul always loved music and was involved with school bands, drama club, etc. He attended college at Peru State, Nebraska, studying music. He was drafted, trained as a Military Police Officer and was sent to Vietnam. He was there for nearly two years when he was medevacked first to Okinawa and then to Walter Reed in Washington, D.C. Thus began his long trial of medical challenges. Over the years he suffered from paralysis, bipolar disorder, colostomy and various abdominal disorders, undergoing multiple operations, hospitalizations and rehab stays.
Chatterton was sustained by his strong faith and showed it in many ways: a prison ministry, visitations to nursing homes, his band, the Gospel-airs, puppet shows for nursing homes, providing transportation and befriending the elderly in his hometown of Fremont, Nebraska. Although disabled, he was still heavily engaged with life, his church, politics (known for published Letters to the Editor) family and friends.
A memorial service is planned for Friday, March 22, at 1 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel, Fremont, with Military Honors at the funeral home, followed by a luncheon provided by members of Paul’s church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Platte Valley Church of Christ, P.O. Box 1736, Fremont, NE 68026.
