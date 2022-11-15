July 6, 1927—November 12, 2022

Paul E. Larson, age 95, passed away on Nov. 12, 2022, at Pathfinder Place in Fremont, Nebraska.

Paul graduated from Fremont High School in 1944 and attended Midland Lutheran College for one year. He then served in the Army Air Corps from 1945-1946, after which he returned to Fremont and worked at Hormel for 41 years.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan (Cunningham); brothers, Donald and Raymond; and wife, Delores (Mohr) Furstenau.

Paul was a member of the Fremont Presbyterian Church, Eagles Club, Fremont Masonic Lodge 15, Tangier Shrine of Omaha and Elkhorn Valley Rifle Club.

Paul is survived by children, Mike Larson (Shelly) of Lusk, Wyoming, and Pam Smith (Terry) of Urbandale, Iowa; grandchildren, Travis (Meredith) Smith, Kelsey Lipovac and Colter (Riley) Larson; three great-grandchildren; half siblings, Sharon (Cy) Cardillo and Sandy (Geoffrey) Kalfus; Dee’s children, Pat (Mike) Matteo, Michael-deceased (Denisse) Furstenau, Cathy (Kerry) Farber, Mary (Clark) Boschult, James (Lavonne) Furstenau, Jean (Chris) Barrans, Sue (Greg) Ortmeier; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and special friend, Sharon Anderson.

Please join us to celebrate Paul’s life on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. There is no viewing, but the family will be present from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. A Masonic service conducted by the Fremont Lodge No. 15 A.F & A.M. will follow at 7 p.m. which is open to the public. Memorials are suggested to The Salvation Army and Nebraska Children’s Home Society.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.