 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paul E. Rios
0 Comments

Paul E. Rios

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Paul E. Rios

May 24, 1946—August 2, 2021

Paul E. Rios, 75, of Prague, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at home in the early morning on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 122 W. Center Ave., Prague. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, with a 7 p.m. Rosary, all at the church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Fremont. Memorials in care of the family.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Svoboda Funeral Home

211 N. Linden Street

Wahoo, NE 68066

402-443-3624

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News