Paul E. Rios, 75, of Prague, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at home in the early morning on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 122 W. Center Ave., Prague. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, with a 7 p.m. Rosary, all at the church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Fremont. Memorials in care of the family.