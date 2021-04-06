Paul Edward Morris

Paul was known for his colorful speech, hate of traffic, exorbitant gun collection and quirky personality. He always told his children that cursing wasn’t inappropriate if used in the right context—a skill two of the three employ quite regularly. He also bestowed other valuable life advice, for instance: make sure there’s only 1 story to tell, always shoot to kill, and you’d rather be judged by 12 than carried by 6.

He was an excellent marksman and had a true talent for ammunition re-loading. He was a card-carrying NRA and Elkhorn Valley Rifle Club member. He was also a huge NASCAR fan and had the opportunity to drive one at a Bondurant experience in Phoenix for a Father’s Day gift. A master mechanic, he rebuilt many classic cars as a hobby and tried to teach his eldest daughter how to drive in his ‘64 Oldsmobile Cutlass, which didn’t end well.

Despite the tough guy know-it-all exterior, Paul never had a bad word to say about anyone and was a man of faith. His intentions were always good and sincere.

He was an avid reader, lover of animals and classic rock – all qualities he passed on to his children. He’d often be found sitting at the kitchen table, book (later, Kindle) in hand or in his recliner, earphones on, listening to his impressive collection of music.