July 6, 1957 – April 4, 2021
Paul Edward Morris passed away peacefully at his home in Fremont on April 4, 2021. He was 63 years old.
He left behind his wife, Nancy; daughters, Jessica Cornell (Travis) Phoenix, Arizona, and Jennifer Correro (Jorge Lopez) Houston, Texas; son, Jeremy Morris, Tucson, Arizona; granddaughters, Jenna (17, Phoenix) and Sophia (8, Houston); brother, Roy Morris, Orange County, California; … and a hell of a lot of stuff that they are not looking forward to sorting through.
Paul was born on July 6, 1957, the third of 4 sons, born to Joyce Wilkins (deceased) and Richard Morris (deceased). He graduated in 1975 from Logan View Junior/Senior High School in Hooper, Nebraska, where he was a real ladies’ man, a track star and first caught the eye of his future wife on Main Street. He attended Western Nebraska Technical College (WNTC) in Sidney, Nebraska, and earned his Associate of Arts, Airframe and Power Plant. After college, her served in the Army for 3 years and was stationed in Ft. Carson, Colorado, then Ft. Riley, Kansas. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal in 1982.
He married the love of his live, Nancy (Croson), on Sept. 15, 1979, at Calvary United Methodist Church in Fremont. After the army, Paul became a civilian contractor, working for defense companies like Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and L-3 communications as an aircraft maintenance site supervisor before retiring in March of 2018. During their marriage, Paul’s career took them to many states across the country, resulting in 32 moves.
Paul was known for his colorful speech, hate of traffic, exorbitant gun collection and quirky personality. He always told his children that cursing wasn’t inappropriate if used in the right context—a skill two of the three employ quite regularly. He also bestowed other valuable life advice, for instance: make sure there’s only 1 story to tell, always shoot to kill, and you’d rather be judged by 12 than carried by 6.
He was an excellent marksman and had a true talent for ammunition re-loading. He was a card-carrying NRA and Elkhorn Valley Rifle Club member. He was also a huge NASCAR fan and had the opportunity to drive one at a Bondurant experience in Phoenix for a Father’s Day gift. A master mechanic, he rebuilt many classic cars as a hobby and tried to teach his eldest daughter how to drive in his ‘64 Oldsmobile Cutlass, which didn’t end well.
Despite the tough guy know-it-all exterior, Paul never had a bad word to say about anyone and was a man of faith. His intentions were always good and sincere.
He was an avid reader, lover of animals and classic rock – all qualities he passed on to his children. He’d often be found sitting at the kitchen table, book (later, Kindle) in hand or in his recliner, earphones on, listening to his impressive collection of music.
He loved his family deeply and he will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank Methodist Fremont Health Hospice who took great care of Paul during his last weeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Methodist Fremont Health Hospice.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at the Hooper Cemetery, Hooper, Nebraska.
Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.