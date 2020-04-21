× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Paul J. Emmerich

August 26, 1932 – April 20, 2020

Paul J. Emmerich, age 87, of Blair died Monday, April 20, 2020, at home.

Paul was born Aug. 26, 1932, in Wichita, Kansas, to Carl C. and Elizabeth P. Emmerich. Paul attended Wichita High School North and nine different colleges and universities, where he received Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral degrees. He taught for three years in public school and 18 years at Dana College. He retired in 1997 as a systems analyst from Great Plains Communications, where he had worked for nearly 20 years.

After graduating from high school, he served as a weather observer in the United States Air Force. During his time as a member of the Blair Kiwanis Club, he served in all its offices. He was a member of the Blair School Board and for 16 years was a member of the Blair Public Library Board. In the Blair Congregational Church he was a Sunday School teacher, sang in the choir, was a congregational moderator, member of the Board of Trustees, and created and maintained the church website, blairucc.org.