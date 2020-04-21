Paul J. Emmerich
August 26, 1932 – April 20, 2020
Paul J. Emmerich, age 87, of Blair died Monday, April 20, 2020, at home.
Paul was born Aug. 26, 1932, in Wichita, Kansas, to Carl C. and Elizabeth P. Emmerich. Paul attended Wichita High School North and nine different colleges and universities, where he received Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral degrees. He taught for three years in public school and 18 years at Dana College. He retired in 1997 as a systems analyst from Great Plains Communications, where he had worked for nearly 20 years.
After graduating from high school, he served as a weather observer in the United States Air Force. During his time as a member of the Blair Kiwanis Club, he served in all its offices. He was a member of the Blair School Board and for 16 years was a member of the Blair Public Library Board. In the Blair Congregational Church he was a Sunday School teacher, sang in the choir, was a congregational moderator, member of the Board of Trustees, and created and maintained the church website, blairucc.org.
Paul is survived by his wife Shirley; daughter, Jane (James) Beasley of Omaha; son, Timothy (Tanya) Emmerich of Fort Calhoun; two grandchildren, Andrew H. Peterson and Sarah J. Peterson, both of Omaha; and a brother, David L. Emmerich of Wichita. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; older sister, Mary of Glen Cove, New York; and brother, Albert of Wichita.
By his request there is no visitation or services. Private burial will be in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.
