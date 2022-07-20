May 28, 1933 – July 17, 2022

Paul M. Cash, age 89, of Ames died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Paul was born May 28, 1933, in Pawnee City, Nebraska, to Alvin and Loretta (York) Cash. He was raised in Pawnee City and graduated from high school in 1951. He worked at the Mead Ordnance Plant for a short time then served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. After his military service he came to Fremont and began a long career working for Hormel Foods.

On March 24, 1956, Paul married Eileen Pedersen at Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church northwest of Fremont. The couple lived in Fremont until moving to an acreage northwest of Fremont.

Paul was a man of God. He was a very active member of the First Baptist Church in Fremont. He held many positions within the church and also sang in the church choir for over 30 years.

Survivors: wife, Eileen of Ames; son, Randy of Fremont; daughter, Crystal (John) Niebaum of Iowa; grandchildren, Jeffrey Niebaum and John Frederick (Emily) Niebaum; great-granddaughters, Leah and Lucy; brother-in-law, Duane Pedersen of Ames; and sisters-in-law, Coralee Gerdes of Fremont and Sandra (Walter) Becky of Wheaton, Illinois.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sherman and Wayne; and sister, Virginia Baker.

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at First Baptist Church in Fremont. The Rev. Richard Crooks will officiate; burial will be held at a later date in Ridge Cemetery. The flag presentation will be offered by the Fremont Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church in Fremont or the Cordova Community Baptist Church in Cordova, Alaska.

Online guestbook at ludvigsenmortuary.com.