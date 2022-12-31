Paul Madison Dritley passed away on Dec. 27, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer. Paul was born in Fremont, Nebraska, on Dec. 17, 1955, to Morace and Virginia (Carlson) Dritley. Paul worked at the Verner Veterinary Clinic in Fremont and then Chance Ridge Veterinary Clinic and finally at the Elkhorn Animal Hospital, where Paul finished his veterinary career. He was known and truly loved by all of his clients for the tender care that he gave his patients. He understood that the pets he treated were a part of the family and loved being a part of that relationship. After retirement, Paul and his wife of 46 years, LuAnn, set out to see the world and for years years took many wonderful trips where they saw the beauty of God’s earth, made lots of friends and basked in the joy of just being together.