Paul Meister

Jan. 17, 1937 – Sept. 9, 2018
Paul B. Meister, 81 years, of Fremont passed away Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Nye Pointe in Fremont. He was born Jan. 17, 1937, in Monterey to John and Elizabeth (Burger) Meister.
Paul graduated from Snyder High School in 1955. Paul served in the U.S. Navy from March 21, 1956, to Oct. 17, 1957. He then came back to Fremont. Paul married Leona “Lee” Kaup on April 11, 1959, in West Point. He was employed as a store manager for Safeway and Food 4 Less Grocery Stores.
Paul was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, the Archbishop Bergan School Board (past president), Bergan Booster Club, and the Sertoma Service Club in Fremont. He was an EMHC at church and volunteered on their festival committee and wherever else they needed him. Paul was a member of the Knights of Columbus golf and bowling leagues and was a member of the Fremont Civil Service Commission. He enjoyed barbecuing, playing cards, and watching his children and grandchildren in their school and sports activities.
He is survived by his wife, Leona “Lee” of Fremont; sons, Randy (Lisa) Meister, Omaha, Bruce (Shawn) Meister, Lincoln, Scott (Patty) Meister, Fremont, Tom (Carol) Meister and Jim (Jill) Meister, all of Omaha; daughter, Michelle (Michael) Schleicher, Fremont; brothers, Lawrence Meister, Schuyler, and Gerald (Karen)Meister, Sioux City, Iowa; sisters, Elaine Taylor, Omaha, Georgene (Walt) Black , Cedar Creek, Texas, Johnitta (Vince) Guinzy, Omaha; 15 grandchildren.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and Roland; and sister, Henrietta Spizzirri.
Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation is Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus Living Rosary at 7 p.m., all at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont.
Military honors conducted by the Fremont Honor Guard of VFW Post 854 & American Legion Post 20 will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church or Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools.
