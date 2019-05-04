April 30, 1923 – May 2, 2019
Paul R. Eveland, 96, of Fremont passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Fremont. He was born April 30, 1923 in Elmwood, NE to George Raymond and Merle (Gustin) Eveland.
Paul grew up at Elmwood, graduating from Elmwood High School as Valedictorian in 1940. He continued his education at the University of Nebraska earning a BS degree in Rural Economics. His college was interrupted by his service during WWII. Paul was a Captain in the Army Field Artillery serving in the Philippines and in the occupation of Japan. He married Kathryn (Kay) Huston on December 21, 1946. Paul returned to Elmwood to farm and started a lime spreading business and rock quarry. In 1961, they moved to Ames, NE where he farmed, operated a sod farm, raised purebred Angus cattle, and owned Eveland Supply Company which he later moved to Scribner. Kay preceded him death 2007. He married Donna (Beeler) Dixon in 2009, moving to Fremont in 2018.
Paul was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in North Bend, Masonic Lodge #119 and Ruth Chapter #119 Order of Eastern Star, York Rite Bodies in Fremont, Lincoln Valley Scottish Rite, Tangier Shrine Temple, Sesostoris Shrine Temple, National Sojourners, Heroes of 76. He was past Grand Master of Masons of Nebraska and past president Nebraska Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont, Paul was a member of UNL Alumni Association, Ag Builders, FarmHouse Fraternity and founding board member of Nebraska LEAD program at UNL receiving their prestigious Allen Blezak Award in 2018. He was past President of the Nebraska Angus Association and was on the founding school board for North Bend Central School District.
Survivors include his daughter, Kristin (Michael) Caradine of Wichita, KS; sons, Bruce Eveland of Baldwin City, KS and Scott Eveland of Ames, NE; wife, Donna Eveland and her children; four grandchildren: Alysa, Jeff (Andrea), Kendall Eveland, and Brittany Caradine. Great-granddaughter, Madeleine Kay Eveland.
Preceded in death by his parents, sister Merle Evelyn Pool, wife, Kay and son, Alan Eveland.
Service 11 AM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the United Presbyterian Church in North Bend. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4-7 PM with Masonic Service starting at 7 PM at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend.
Family interment and Military Honors will be conducted at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend prior to the service on Wednesday.
Memorials are suggested to the United Presbyterian Church, the Masonic Lodge at North Bend, or the North Bend Community Flood Fund.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com