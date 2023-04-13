December 4, 1931 – April 11, 2023

Paul W. Denny, 91 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska.

Paul was born on Dec. 4, 1931, to Guy D. “Jack” and Freda (Rasmussen) Denny in Tilden, Nebraska. He graduated from Tilden High School. After high school, Paul moved to Winnetoon, Nebraska, then Tilden. Paul served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955 and was stationed in Guam and Okinawa, Japan. Following his service, he moved to Meadow Grove. On Jan. 2, 1956, Paul married Margaret Bell Shenshew in Meadow Grove. The couple resided in Fremont. In 1966, he started Denny Electric and worked as an electrician his whole life.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Fremont, Fremont F.O.E. Eagles Club, and the Cosmopolitan Club with 40 years of attendance. Paul loved being outdoors which included hunting, fishing, and drag racing.

He was preceded by his parents; wife, Margaret; and brothers, Johnny and Loren Denny; brother-in-law, Fred Moore.

He is survived by his son, Mark (LaRae) Denny; daughters, Cheryl Collins, and Julie (Lee) Nienaber; brother, Dan (Dee) Denny; sister, Mary Moore; sister-in-law, Marie Denny; grandchildren, Jeremy and Paige Denny, Ceth, Cole and Cody Collins, Nicholas and Addison Nienaber; numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Fremont. Rev. Richard Crooks will officiate. Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church or the Cosmopolitan Club.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.