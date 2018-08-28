Paulette Lutes

Dec. 1, 1943 – Aug. 26, 2018
Paulette C. Lutes, age 74, of Scribner died Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at Dunklau Gardens.
Paulette was born Dec. 1, 1943, in Holdrege to Paul and Doris (Hoppes) Hueftle. She was raised in the Kearney area and graduated from Kearney High School in 1962. After high school Paulette was married and raised a family living mostly in Lincoln. Paulette and her daughters moved to Scribner in 1980. She volunteered in the elementary library for Scribner-Snyder Schools. She then became the secretary for the elementary principle and retired as business manager for the schools.
After retiring, Paulette liked to go on trips with family, spend time with her great-grandchildren and had a passion for reading.
Survivors: daughters, Michelle Metschke of Bellevue and Kris (Scott) Muller of Scribner grandchildren, Kiley (Kevin) Cordes of Scribner, Ethan (Abbey) Muller of Scribner, Jordan (Brent) Harwood of Bellevue, Evan (Janelle) Muller of Scribner and Kourtney (Tate) Emanuel of North Bend great-grandchildren, Keagan, Kinsley and Karys Cordes, Mikhaeli and Aubrey Marshall, Avery Muller.
Paulette was preceded in death by her parents and a younger sister.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel in Scribner. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., also at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be Friday at 2 p.m. in the Kearney Cemetery in Kearney. Memorial are suggested to the American Heart Association.
Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.