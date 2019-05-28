{{featured_button_text}}
Pazlei Nikole Coffield

Pazlei Nikole CoffieldApril 15, 2019—May 24, 2019

Pazlei Nikole Coffield, 6 week old daughter of Ashley Conklin and Charles Coffield of Columbus, NE.

Survived by parents; sisters, Stella-Lou Coffield, Columbus and Josslyn Conklin, Cedar Bluffs, NE; grandparents, DeAnn Varilek, Cedar Bluffs and Michael Conklin of Warsaw, MO; Patricia Wyman (Lonnie Poole) and Drew Wyman; and great grandparents, Arlene and Wes Conklin, all of Fremont.

Funeral Mass 11 AM, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cedar Bluffs. Visitation Tuesday 5-7 PM, and Rosary at 7 PM all at Moser’s in Cedar Bluffs.

Burial Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorials to the family.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Online condolences www.mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 W. Main Street, Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015 402-628-3445

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Pazlei Nikole Coffield
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments