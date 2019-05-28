Pazlei Nikole CoffieldApril 15, 2019—May 24, 2019
Pazlei Nikole Coffield, 6 week old daughter of Ashley Conklin and Charles Coffield of Columbus, NE.
Survived by parents; sisters, Stella-Lou Coffield, Columbus and Josslyn Conklin, Cedar Bluffs, NE; grandparents, DeAnn Varilek, Cedar Bluffs and Michael Conklin of Warsaw, MO; Patricia Wyman (Lonnie Poole) and Drew Wyman; and great grandparents, Arlene and Wes Conklin, all of Fremont.
Funeral Mass 11 AM, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cedar Bluffs. Visitation Tuesday 5-7 PM, and Rosary at 7 PM all at Moser’s in Cedar Bluffs.
Burial Maple Grove Cemetery.
Memorials to the family.
