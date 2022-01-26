Peggy Anne Burnham Jan 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save September 5, 1966 – January 21, 2022 Tags Peggy Anne Burnham Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Western US monarch butterfly numbers grow Avenatti representing self in Stormy Daniels case AP Avenatti representing self in Stormy Daniels case Biden: US troops won't be moving into Ukraine AP Biden: US troops won't be moving into Ukraine What are these weird looking 'spider formations' that were spotted on Mars? AP What are these weird looking 'spider formations' that were spotted on Mars?