March 8, 1955 – June 9, 2019
Peggy C. Porter, 64 years, of Fremont died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Peggy was born March 8, 1955, in Greeley, Colorado, to Lyle “Dale” and Cheryl (Kimble) Surratt.
She lived most of her life in Colorado and Nebraska. Peggy worked as a Registered Nurse at the Wahoo Nursing Home. She married Paul Dean.
She is survived by husband, Paul; sons, Chris Surratt, Manuell (Shana) Trent, Dustin Porter and Walter R. Anderson Jr.; daughters, Melissa (Scott) Thompson and Loretta (Gary) Ashby; 19 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents and son, Stonewall Jackson Smith.
There will be a gathering of family and friends at 4 p.m. Friday, June 14, at 416 E. 11th St. in Fremont.
