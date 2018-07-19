Peggy Dein

Died July 16, 2018
Peggy “Peg” A. Dein, age 78, passed away Monday, July 16, 2018 at her residence after a long battle with Mesothelioma.
Peg attended St. Paul for grade school and graduated from Arlington High School in 1957. Peg married her high school sweetheart, Carl, on June 15, 1958, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. From this union two daughters were born, Becky and Shari.
Peg worked various jobs including Tupperware Sales and being a manager. She owned Peg's Interior's where she was passionate about interior design. She spent most of her time as a homemaker.
Peg loved entertaining in her home. She was known for her annual Christmas coffee. She was always handing out invites for people to attend. She loved teaching and attending Bible studies. Peg found joy in scrapbooking. She loved spending time with her family and always made a big deal out of birthdays and holidays.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Brother in law Dave Dein; Sister in law Greta Fagerquist; Infant Grandson Caleb Joshua Strong.
Survived by her husband of 60 years, Carl; daughters Becky (Tom) Novacek of Fremont, and Shari Strong of Fremont; Grandchildren Brooke Johnson, Jared (Beth) Kitzelman, Trevor (Rachel) Strong, and Leah Strong; Step Grandchildren Ryan (Jennifer) Novacek, and Kirby (Amber) Novacek; 7 Great Grandchildren, 5 Step Great Grandchildren; Sisters Fern (Bob) Brown, Mary (Dave Losee) Grefe; Sister in law Jaynee Dein, Jean Tiedje, Joan Scheer, Mary (Jim) Krueger, and many other family and friends.
Memorials have been designated to the Evangelical Free Church in Fremont.
Visitation: Friday, July 20, 2018, from 4 - 8 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Family will be present from 6 - 8 p.m.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at the Evangelical Free Church in Fremont. Pastors Ryan Miller and Jim Moore will be officiating. Burial will be at Arlington Cemetery.