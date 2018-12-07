December 8, 1965 – December 2, 2018
Peggy R. Havener, age 52, of Fremont passed away Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 at the Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo. Peggy was born Dec. 8, 1965, in Blair to Tyrone ‘Terry’ and Diane (Rasmussen) Uhing.
She grew up in the area of North Bend and graduated from North Bend High School. After some college she came to Fremont. She worked at the Truck Haven Café, Fremont Golf Club and spent the last 22 years with Getzschman Heating & Air. Peggy married Scott Havener on June 30, 2001, at the Platte Township Hall.
Peggy was a special part of many families and also enjoyed her time supporting her family at Cedar Bluffs and Fremont High events.
Her father Terry preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband, Scott, Fremont; mother, Diane (Jim) Hansen, Fremont; sons, Gregory (Kelsey) Brown, Lincoln, Christopher (Samantha) Brown, Fremont, Ethan Lennemann, Fremont, Adam Havener (Stephanie Behrns), Hooper, and Jacob Havener (Amber Brandenburg), Fremont; daughters, Danielle Lennemann, Fremont, Carley (Trevor) Williams, Kearney, and Dawn Egr, Fremont; brothers, Gregory Uhing, Fremont, Ryan Uhing, Uehling, and Eric (Brenda) Hansen, Fremont; sisters, Terri Ditter (Dan Jilg), Grand Island, Brenda (Bobby) Herring and Cindi Anaya, all of Cedar Bluffs, Robyn (John) Sparks, Bancroft, Sonja (Greg) Hampton, Fremont, and Jamie (Dewey) Roberts, Pierce; and 15 grandchildren.
The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, North Bend. Visitation is Sunday from 4-8 p.m. and a vigil/prayer service at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery near Colon.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490