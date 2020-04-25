Perry Laten
Perry Laten

Perry Laten

June 5, 1927 – April 23, 2020

Perry H. Laten, age 92, of Fremont died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Perry was born June 5, 1927, in Fayetteville, Tennessee, to James T. and Marcella (Hall) Laten. He was raised in Lincoln County, Tennessee, and graduated from Lincoln County High School in 1944. He served for a year in the United States Navy then attended and graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1949. He was employed by George A. Hormel Company as a hog buyer for 35 years, working in Austin, Minnesota, Fremont and Beatrice before returning to Fremont in 1984.

Perry married Dona Ericson on June 4, 1966, in Fremont.

Perry was a member of the First Baptist Church in Fremont, Fremont Masonic Lodge No. 15 A.F & A.M., Fremont York Rite where he received the “Knight Of York Cross Of Honor,” and the Tangier Shrine of Omaha.

Survivors: wife, Dona of Fremont; sister, Lucia Laten Blackwell of Maryland; sister-in-law, Linda Olson of Missouri; special friends, Deb and Jimmy Peterson of Fremont.

Controlled visitation will be Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. A funeral (following CDC guidelines) will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, at the First Baptist Church in Fremont. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Fayetteville, Tennessee. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church in Fremont.

