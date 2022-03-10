Philip Clarence Bade, born to Carl and Rebecca (Lahmann) Bade on July 13, 1951, in Fremont, Nebraska. Phil passed away March 6, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Phil lived in Fremont, where he graduated high school in 1967 and continued to live here until he graduated from Midland College. He worked for an insurance company until he started working for National Bank of Commerce. He lived in Grand Island for several years with Susan. From there he moved to Lincoln, where he worked for the bank and made his way up to Vice President. He married the love of his life, Susan Jean Bade, on June 1, 1981. They had three children, Tim, Adam, and Jessica Bade. They lived in Lincoln the remaining years of their life.