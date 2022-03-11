July 13, 1951 – March 6, 2022
Philip Clarence Bade, born to Carl and Rebecca (Lahmann) Bade on July 13, 1951, in Fremont, Nebraska. Phil passed away March 6, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Phil lived in Fremont, where he graduated high school in 1967 and continued to live here until he graduated from Midland College. He worked for an insurance company until he started working for National Bank of Commerce. He lived in Grand Island for several years with Susan. From there he moved to Lincoln, where he worked for the bank and made his way up to Vice President. He married the love of his life, Susan Jean Bade, on June 1, 1981. They had three children, Tim, Adam, and Jessica Bade. They lived in Lincoln the remaining years of their life.
Phil loved traveling to see his grandkids. He was active with Troop 16 and loved helping the scouts. He was a scout leader there for many years.
He was predeceased in death by: parents, Carl and Rebecca Bade; wife Susan, Bade; brother, Sam Bade; sister, Kathlene Lanza; and son-in-law, Matt Siems.
He is survived by his children, Jessica Siems, Tim Bade and Adam Bade; his grandchildren, Larena, Alan, and John Siems; his brothers, Dave, Bob (Julie) and Dan Bade; sister-in-law, Barb Bade; many nieces and nephews, family members and friends.
The funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Burial in the Cheney Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 14, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be directed towards the Scout Troop 16 at Southview Christian Church, 2040 S. 22nd St., Lincoln, NE 68502.
