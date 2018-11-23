Philip Joseph James

August 1, 1938 – November 10, 2018
Philip James was born Aug. 1, 1938, in Fort Worth, Texas, and passed on Nov. 10, 2018.
After graduating from Kansas University, he earned a Masters of Business Administration from Stanford University in 1962.
James was co-founder of United Agri Products, which became the leading distributor of agricultural chemical products in the United States. UAP was sold to ConAgra Foods and James continued in the management of UAP and led ConAgra's drive to run their operations in a sustainable manner until his retirement in 2005.
Phil volunteered for The Nature Conservancy for over 30 years. He was on the founding board of trustees of TNC's Nebraska Chapter, served almost 20 years on the Colorado Chapter Board, twice as the Chapter Chair, and over 10 years on the Alaska Chapter Board. He also served nearly 10 years on TNC's National Board of Governors.
James served eight years as a Colorado Wildlife Commissioner and also served on the Great Outdoor Colorado (GOCO) Board.
An avid hunter, fisherman and outdoor enthusiast, James is survived by his wife of 36 years, Susan; five children, Kathleen James of Manchester Center, Vermont, Elizabeth James of Longmont, Colorado, Melinda Day of Winter Park, Florida, Kathryn Trumble and Ryan James both of Fort Collins, Colorado; eight grandchildren; and Rocky, his black lab.
In lieu of gifts, please consider making a donation in honor of Phil to The Nature Conservancy. Please include a specific note with your honorarium indicating which one of these State Chapters you would like your contribution to support: Colorado, Nebraska or Alaska. Send to: Rebekah Cardonsky, The Nature Conservancy, 5398 Manhattan Circle, Boulder, CO 80303 (720-974-7044). Donations may also be made to Pathways Hospice, 305 Carpenter Road, Ft. Collins, CO 80525.