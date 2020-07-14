Phillip “Mike” Griffey
October 8, 1952 – July 12, 2020
Phillip “Mike” Griffey, 67 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
Mike was born Oct. 8, 1952, in Fremont to Smiley and Bernice (Thompson) Griffey. He was raised in Valley, Nebraska, graduating from Waterloo High School in 1970. He married Bettie Leggett on Feb. 26, 1971. The two made their home in Fremont. His life's work as an owner-operator long-haul truck driver took him on numerous travels. He spent 32 years leased to BTI Special Commodities in Des Moines, Iowa, where he achieved his 4 Million Mile Award in early 2018. He spent his life driving cross country and took great pride in being a hard worker, earning the respect of his peers and those he mentored. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed the hot summer sun on a boat with his family and sharing stories about his travels with friends at the local coffee shop.
He is survived by his wife, Bettie; daughter and son-in-law, Denise (Greg) Ritchhart, and grandchildren, Makenna and Jackson Ritchhart, all of Fremont; sisters, Lorrie Griffey (Jim) Cobb of Omaha, Edie (Steve) Hast of Omaha; and a twin brother, Paul “Mitch” Griffey of Fairfax, Missouri.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be on Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m., also at Moser's. Interment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn, Nebraska.
Memorial are suggested to donor's choice.
Livestream and online condolences may be found at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.
Service information
4:00PM-8:00PM
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, Nebraska 68025
10:30AM
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, Nebraska 68025
