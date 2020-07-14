Phillip “Mike” Griffey

Mike was born Oct. 8, 1952, in Fremont to Smiley and Bernice (Thompson) Griffey. He was raised in Valley, Nebraska, graduating from Waterloo High School in 1970. He married Bettie Leggett on Feb. 26, 1971. The two made their home in Fremont. His life's work as an owner-operator long-haul truck driver took him on numerous travels. He spent 32 years leased to BTI Special Commodities in Des Moines, Iowa, where he achieved his 4 Million Mile Award in early 2018. He spent his life driving cross country and took great pride in being a hard worker, earning the respect of his peers and those he mentored. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed the hot summer sun on a boat with his family and sharing stories about his travels with friends at the local coffee shop.