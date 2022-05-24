September 4, 1932 – May 20, 2022

Phyllis A. Vitamvas, age 89, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Nye Pointe in Fremont.

She was born Sept. 4, 1932, in Fremont to her parents, Holger “Shorty” Andersen and Venetta (Clausen) Andersen. Phyllis was born, raised, and lived her entire life in Fremont.

Phyllis graduated from Fremont High School with the class of 1950. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Fremont.

Phyllis was a businesswoman for many years. She worked for her dad as his bookkeeper at Andersen Auto Shop and at F.W. Woolworth. She was a manager and sales clerk at Gail’s Fashions in downtown Fremont and also worked as a sales clerk at LaGina’s Boutique and Paul’s Book Store.

Phyllis married the love of her life, Raymond L. Vitamvas, on Nov. 6, 1954, in Fremont. He passed away Aug. 25, 2001. Phyllis’s life was always about family and friends. She will be remembered for the love she had for her Lord, her family, and all her special friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister, Leona Greenfield.

The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with Rev. Tony Dawson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Please direct memorials to your favorite charity on behalf of Phyllis.

