Phyllis J. (Fishell) Waltemath, 78, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Fremont, surrounded by her children. Survived by son, Roderick (Jill) Waltemath Jr.; daughters, Robynn (Mike) Ewing and Rachelle (Bruce) Mumford; 6 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandson.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, also at church. Interment at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.