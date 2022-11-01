 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phyllis J. (Fishell) Waltemath

Phyllis J. (Fishell) Waltemath

February 11, 1944—October 31, 2022

Phyllis J. (Fishell) Waltemath, 78, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Fremont, surrounded by her children. Survived by son, Roderick (Jill) Waltemath Jr.; daughters, Robynn (Mike) Ewing and Rachelle (Bruce) Mumford; 6 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandson.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, also at church. Interment at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Memorials to the family for future designation.

Online condolences at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.

