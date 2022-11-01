February 11, 1944—October 31, 2022
Phyllis J. (Fishell) Waltemath, 78, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Fremont, surrounded by her children. Survived by son, Roderick (Jill) Waltemath Jr.; daughters, Robynn (Mike) Ewing and Rachelle (Bruce) Mumford; 6 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandson.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, also at church. Interment at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Memorials to the family for future designation.
