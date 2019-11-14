{{featured_button_text}}

October 10, 1932 – November 12, 2019

Phyllis J. Nielsen, age 87, of Kennard passed away Nov. 12, 2019. A private graveside will be held in the Kennard Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 15, with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Campbell Aman Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband Warren; children, Susan (Rick) York, Sally Nielsen, Sandra (Bob) Glissmann, Sarah (Rick) Maslowsky, Sharon (Bob) Smith and Matthew Nielsen; grandchildren, Emily (Kenny) Smith, Erick (Kathleen) York, Andrew York, Jill (Matt) Aksamit, Rachel (Eric Theriault) Glissmann, Christine Glissmann, John Glissmann, Matthew Glissmann, David (Sarah) Maslowsky, Jared (Kelly) Maslowsky, Mara (Vincent) Ross, Kyle (Hillary) Smith, Kelsey (Brandon) Ross, Rose (Ryan) Klein, Allison Nielsen and Dalton Nielsen; 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Norma Sue Klotz.

