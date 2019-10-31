March 22, 1933—October 29, 2019
Phyllis R. Chrisman, age 86, of Fremont passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Methodist Women’s Hospital.
Phyllis worked in Fremont as a bookkeeper, met Warren Chrisman and they were married on Sept. 9, 1951. She worked many years for “Meals on Wheels,” volunteered at the hospital gift shop and raised six children.
She was preceded in death by her husband Warren; parents, Walter and Mamie Ruff; brothers, Sam and Larry Ruff.
Survivors: brother, Richard (Jeanne) Ruff; sons, David (Leslie) Chrisman, Jim Chrisman, Lyle (Carol) Chrisman, Daniel (Vicki) Chrisman, and Gordon Chrisman; daughter, Kathy Chrisman; and many grand and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 1, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A private family service will be held at a later date.
