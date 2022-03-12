Rachel Constance (Sass) Lay

August 30, 1919 – March 5, 2022

Visitation will be at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home on Sunday, March 13, 1-5 p.m., and with family from 3-5 p.m. Funeral services will be at First Presbyterian Church, Hastings, Nebraska, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 14, followed by luncheon and burial at Hanover Presbyterian Cemetery.

Rachel was born Aug. 30, 1919, at Scribner, Nebraska, to John Henry and Wilhelmina (Pfeiffer) Sass. She was baptized at her parents’ home and confirmed at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Scribner. She graduated from Scribner High School in 1936 and attended Wayne State Teachers College for two years where she studied elementary education. She taught in a rural school in Cuming County, Nebraska, for three years. Rachel taught elementary grades in Ogallala from 1941-1942 in the Ogallala Public Schools.

She met her husband, Albertus Lay, in Ogallala, Nebraska, where he was a coach and teacher of Mathematics and Science. She received her engagement ring on April 1 (April Fool’s Day which was Albertus’s birthday). They were married at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Scribner on June 14, 1942 (Flag Day). She taught in the elementary grades at Glenvil, Nebraska, public from 1943-1948. She was a stay-at-home mom and was a substitute teacher for 10 years in the Fremont, Nebraska, public schools from 1969-1979. Albertus and Rachel retired to one of their farms by Glenvil, Nebraska. From 1980-1988 she was a substitute teacher in the Hastings Public Schools.

Rachel was 60 years old when she took snow skiing lessons and she said the skis were slick. She did volunteer work as a pink lady with the Mary Lanning Healthcare Auxiliary. Rachel and Albertus celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary on June 14, 1992. Rachel was a member of the Neighborly Gals Extension Club, Fremont Faculty Wives, member of Fremont Presbyterian Church, United Presbyterian Women, member of Beta Sigma Phi Fremont, attended Hanover Presbyterian Church near Glenvil and First Presbyterian Church Hastings, member of YWCA, and member of Hastings Retired Teachers Association.

Rachel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albertus; son, Gary Lay; brother, Dale Sass; and infant sister.

Survivors include: son, Gregg Lay of Hastings; sister, Joan Parde of Camarillo, California; daughter-in-law, Karen Lay of Lincoln; grandchildren, Cody Lay and spouse Elizabeth of Columbus, Rikki (Lay) Frey and spouse James of Lincoln, Chad Lay of Lincoln, Andria (Lay) Mueller and spouse Eric of Minot, North Dakota; great-grandchildren, Gavin Lay, Isabel Lay, Madelynn Mueller, and Makenzie Mueller; plus nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be given to Hanover Presbyterian Cemetery.

Rachel preferred to not say goodbye.

She is telling friends and family “Toodle y Do.”