Rachel L. Timme

Rachel was born Nov. 30, 1921, to William and Lula (Panning) Henneman at rural Hooper. She graduated from Hooper High School in 1939. Rachel worked as a bookkeeper at Farmer’s Co-op in Winslow and at Woolworths in Fremont. Rachel married Larry Timme on April 2, 1944, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hooper. They farmed for 21 years in the Talbasta area of Washington County, then moved to Fremont in 1965. They formed their own auction business where Rachel did the office work and clerked the sales. Rachel also worked part time as a bookkeeper for Froid Implement Company for 30 years.