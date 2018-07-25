Jan. 22, 1929 – July 19, 2018
Rae Ann Schuster died on July 19, 2018, at the age of 89 at Stone Valley Alzheimer’s Care Center in Reno, Nevada, following complications due to a fall. She was born in Camanche, Iowa, on Jan. 22, 1929, to Raymond and Leona (Rose) May. Rae Ann’s father died from a ruptured appendix when she was six months old. Her mother subsequently married Carl Subcleff and they had three more daughters, moving to the neighboring town of Clinton to raise their family. Times were tough, but Rae Ann had a scrappy, feisty spirit and, when she was old enough, always had a part-time job to help out. One of those teenage jobs was at the Rexall Drug’s soda fountain until she was fired for giving her friends overly-generous servings and extra scoops of ice cream.
After graduating from Clinton High School, Rae attended Mount Saint Clare College in Clinton for two years and received her teaching certificate in 1949. She spent the next two years teaching grades K-8 in a rural one-room schoolhouse near Camanche, a job she loved – especially the field trips – and she maintained contact with many of her students for years afterwards.
While in high school, she met Richard Schuster and it was quickly apparent that they had found their soulmates. They dated for nearly six years while Dick was in the Navy and then a student at the University of Iowa, marrying in Miami, Florida, on Rae’s 22nd birthday in 1951. Throughout their 54 years of marriage, they referred to their anniversaries as their “birthiversary.” Three children were born over the next five years. Dick worked in the newspaper field and Rae Ann was a busy mother and homemaker.
In 1964, the family left Iowa for Reno, Nevada, then Fremont, Nebraska, and then back to Reno as Dick’s career progressed. When they were first married, Rae Ann couldn’t make toast but she became an outstanding cook over the years. She was also a very talented artist in multiple media – oils, watercolors, charcoal and pencil sketches, sculpting, pottery, and pastels – and enjoyed sewing and working in her yard. Rae went back to school in the mid-70s, graduating with her Bachelor of Arts degree in Art from UNR in 1976, and continued to take various art classes over the next 30 years. She and Dick sailed, skied and traveled around the world twice and enjoyed cruises in the Caribbean and elsewhere. They would travel extensively in their motor home, as well, and spent winters in the Palm Springs area for over 20 years.
Her family was the focus of her life and she loved nothing better than having everyone gathered for dinners, barbeques and parties. The grandchildren all have fond memories of time spent with their “Peter Pan” Nana, who never lost the ability to think like a little kid and have fun with them.
Dick died suddenly in 2005 and Rae started to show signs of dementia not long after that. Her wonderful caregiver, Lilly Weigle, spent four years living with Rae in her Reno home before circumstances required facility care.
Rae was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dick Schuster; her parents; and two of her sisters, Jackie Milder and Barbara Greathouse. She is survived by daughter, Patricia Colon (Robert) of Elko, Nevada; son, David Schuster (Marla); daughter, Joan Silvershield (William); seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Colon (wife Judy; Maxwell and Emma), Sarah Colon Judd (husband Bryce; Walker, Caroline and Barrett), Scott Colon (wife Maria Esther Rincon Calero), Matthew Schutts, Rachel Schuster, Libby Schuster Wilcox (husband Cory), and Anna Silvershield Pageau (husband Scott, Beau Sanders and Brayden Pageau); her sister, Karen Griffin (Gerald) of East Stroudsberg, Pennsylvania; brother-in-law, John Schuster; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Lilly Weigle, all of the staff at Stone Valley Alzheimer’s Care Center and Kindred Hospice for their kind and loving care of our mother these past seven years.
Private funeral Mass and inurnment will be held later this summer.
Memorial donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club, 1300 Foster Dr., Reno, NV 89509, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Walton Funeral Home, Reno, Nevada.