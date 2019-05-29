March 23, 1950 – May 27, 2019
Rae Jean K. Wallman, 69 years, of Fremont passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at her home. She was born March 23, 1950, in Nebraska City to Harvey and Helen (Rosenthal) Siefken.
She married Arlen Wallman on Sept. 18, 1970, at the Lutheran Memorial Church in Syracuse, Nebraska.
Survived by her husband; sons, Marshall (Angie) Wallman, Fremont, Michael (Meghan) Wallman, Boise, Idaho; brothers, Bruce Siefken, Lewisville, Texas, Kenny Bottcher, East Moline, Illinois; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents; son, Monty Wallman; brother, Dennis Bottcher.
The memorial service is 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial at 3:30 p.m. at Papillion Cemetery, Papillion.
Memorials are directed to donor’s choice.
