Ralph E. Hansen

October 21, 1944 – July 28, 2022

Ralph E. Hansen, age 77, of Fremont died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Ralph was born Oct. 21, 1944, in Fremont to Raymond and LaVon (Klein) Hansen. He was raised in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School. He worked several jobs before starting a long career with the City of Fremont. He started in the power plant and retired from the street department. Ralph was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #200 in Fremont and the Elkhorn Valley Rifle Club in Arlington.

Survivors: son, J.R. (Kimberly) Hansen of High Point, Missouri; grandson, Jeremy (Bailey) Hansen; great-grandchildren, Alexis Hansen and Chase Hansen; sister, Jan (Roger) Sasse of Lincoln.

Ralph was preceded in death by a brother, Everett, and his parents.

The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church northwest of Fremont. Pastor Sean Tyler will officiate. Burial will be in the Bluffs Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Alcoholics Anonymous or Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at ludvigsenmortuary.com.

