Ralph E. Hansen

Ralph was born Oct. 21, 1944, in Fremont to Raymond and LaVon (Klein) Hansen. He was raised in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School. He worked several jobs before starting a long career with the City of Fremont. He started in the power plant and retired from the street department. Ralph was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #200 in Fremont and the Elkhorn Valley Rifle Club in Arlington.