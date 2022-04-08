Ralph Matthew Gibbons III

December 25, 1937—April 1, 2022

Ralph, age 84, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on April 1, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon, on Christmas day 1937, to Ralph Matthew and Kathleen Connolly Gibbons. He grew up in Cut Bank, Montana. He was a retired Air Force Major, and a retired teacher who taught fifth- and sixth-graders in the Fremont Public School System for more than 20 years. Ralph was active for decades in Civil Air Patrol, the USAF auxiliary, leading search and rescue teams, teaching leadership skills to teens, and helping to spread understanding of aviation and love of flying.

Ralph is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Thomas Gibbons, David Gibbons; sisters, Sharon Wright, Deanna Harris; daughter-in-law, Nola Durning Gibbons; son-in-law, Corey Nelson; and granddaughter, Deirdre Burner.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, JoAnn Reimers Gibbons; daughters, Darcy (Jonathan) Burner-Shapiro, Tamara Nelson; sons, Timothy Gibbons, Jason (Debra) Gibbons, Derek (Jennifer) Gibbons; sister, Elva Henderson; four grandsons, five granddaughters, one great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews he adored.

Ralph had a generous heart and loving spirit. Anyone who knows him will attest to his deep love for his family. He will be greatly missed and remembered fondly always.

Memorials may be directed to the Fremont Public Schools Foundation or the St. Labre Indian School, Tongue River Road, Ashland, MT, 59003.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 10, at Dugan Funeral Chapel from 4-6 p.m. and continue for 1 hour prior to start of funeral service on Monday.

The funeral service will be held Monday, April 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Omaha National Cemetery.