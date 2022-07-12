Ralph “Mike” Parr
February 19, 1935 – July 6, 2022
Ralph “Mike” Parr, 87, of Schuyler passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at David Place in David City.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Candy (Mike) Pernsteiner of Evans, Washington; brother, Gilbert (Lee) Parr of Fremont, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Dan (Chris) Wisnieski of Schuyler; and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. on July 15 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler with Fr. Jairo Congote officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. parish rosary, held at Svoboda Funeral Home, 905 A St. Visitation will resume Friday from 10 until 10:30 at the church. Burial, with military honors, will be in the Schuyler Cemetery with lunch following in the St. Mary's Social Hall. Svoboda Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.
Memorials can be directed towards Omaha Children's Hospital.