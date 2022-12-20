Ramon 'Ray' E. Janssen

Ramon E. 'Ray' Janssen

July 5, 1937 – December 17, 2022

Ramon E. “Ray” Janssen, age 85, of Nickerson died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Nye Pointe in Fremont.

Ramon (Ray) Earl Janssen was born July 5, 1937, in rural Hooper to Earl and Harriett (Graver) Janssen. He passed peacefully on Dec. 17, 2022, in Fremont surrounded by his family. Ray was baptized at home and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Hooper. He attended grade school at District 16 and graduated from Hooper High in 1954. On April 10, 1960, he married Nancy Bang at Redeemer East Lutheran Church of Hooper. Ray and Nancy lived on a farm north of Nickerson until 1962 and then moved to Nickerson. He worked for his father at the Nickerson Bar and in 1963 purchased the grocery store in Nickerson that he and Nancy operated for 31 years. In March of 1976, they purchased a second store, the City Meat Market in Hooper, where Ray took pride in his homemade meat products.

Ray served on the Nickerson Village Board, Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department, Nickerson School Board, Logan View School Board, Hooper Commercial Club Board, Dodge County Zoning Commission, and Farmers Mutual Insurance Board. He was a member of the Nickerson Lions Club, American Legion Post #18, Masonic Lodge #72, and the Fremont Pathfinder Chorus. Ray was a veteran of the U.S. Army reserves, serving from 1959 to 1962. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church of Fontanelle where he served on the council and sang in the choir for many years.

In 1992, Ray was elected into the Nebraska Legislature where he served District 15 for 16 years. He served on and chaired many committees. He was known in the legislature for his integrity and honesty and always took time to listen to his constituents. Ramon (Ray, Ramie, Ray Jay) was a people person. He once was quoted as saying, “I never met a person I didn't like.”

As busy as Ray was, his wife and family was always put first. Ray enjoyed being with his family, playing his harmonica, singing, hunting, and golfing. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Survivors include his wife Nancy; children, Nick (Susan) Janssen, Michael (Vicki) Janssen, and Nola (David) Swenson; a brother, Leigh (Sandy) Janssen; sisters-in-law, Leslie Janssen, Elaine (Duane) Brand, and Ann Keene; seven grandchildren; five great-granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Erlaine Plugge; brother, Monte Janssen; nephew, Colin Janssen; brothers-in-law, Lyle Plugge, Lyle Bang; and sister-in-law, Jeanyne Bang.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Salem Lutheran Church of Fontanelle. Burial will follow in the Salem Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church of Fontanelle. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

