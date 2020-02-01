Ramona D. Marquardt
April 20, 1931 – January 31, 2020
Ramona D. Marquardt, age 88, formerly of Nickerson, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Hooper Care Center.
Ramona was born April 20, 1931, in Ord, Nebraska, to Fred and Gladys (Flock) Miska. She lived in Ord until her family moved to Washington, Nebraska. She graduated from Elkhorn High School, then attended Wayne State College and received her teaching certificate. She taught at March School near Kennard. She also worked for Mutual of Omaha and finally at the Post Office in Nickerson.
Ramona married Quentin Marquardt in 1957 and they farmed near Nickerson. She enjoyed sewing, traveling and square dancing. She was a member of the Flying Farmersueen Nebraska Chapter and Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper.
She was preceded in death by Quentin on March 7, 2018.
Survivors: sons, Terry (Jill) Marquardt of Hooper and Ron (Jeannie) Marquardt of Arlington; grandchildren, Justin (Kayla) Marquardt, Paige and Jenna Johnson, Hannah and Cole Marquardt; great-grandchildren, Kinley, Ryatt, Creighton and Brixton; brother, Fred (JoAnn) Miska of Ortonville, Michigan.
The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper. The Rev. Joshua Inba Inbarasu will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hooper Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Hooper Care Center or Redeemer Lutheran Church. There is no visitation.
