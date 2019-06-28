July 8, 1930 – June 27, 2019
Ramona J. Hawkins, 88, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Providence Place. She was born in Decatur on July 8, 1930. She lived in Oakland and Tekamah before moving to Fremont in 1965. She worked at Hinky Dinky until her retirement and was active in the First Methodist Church.
Ramona Rouse married Richard Hawkins on April 3, 1949, in Tekamah. He passed away in 2001.
She is survived by: daughters, Neva Eileen Smith and Patti (Larry) Heimann of Fremont, and Kathleen Middleton of Madisonville, Tennessee, guardianship of Jean (David) Prior, Thomas Middleton, and Tina (Scott) Taylor. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son, William Hawkins; brother, Boyd Rouse; sister, Jean Grothe; and son-in-law, Bill Smith.
Funeral services will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Fremont. Rev. Bill Gepford will be officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, June 30, from 3 to 7 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 7. Memorials have been established to First United Methodist Church and Providence Place.
Interment services will be Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Tekamah Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Dugan Funeral Chapel, 402-721-2880