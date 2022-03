Ramona L. Peterson

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Burial will follow in Sunrise Cemetery in Wahoo. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3 to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.