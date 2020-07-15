× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ramona M. Luce

September 24, 1929—July 13, 2020

Ramona M. Luce, age 90, died July 13, 2020.

Ramona was born to Edwin and Frieda (Othling) Deeke on Sept. 24, 1929, in Hubbell, Nebraska.

She loved music. Ramona played the accordion and the organ.

Ramona is preceded in death by husband, Lloyd A. Luce.

She is survived by son, Kevin Luce; sister, Donna (Norm) Gerken; grandchildren, Ashley and Justin Luce; nieces, nephews and friends.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

The memorial service will be held Friday, July 17, at 2 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.

Visitation with the family will start at 1 p.m.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880

To send flowers to the family of Ramona Luce , please visit Tribute Store.