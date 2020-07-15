Ramona M. Luce
September 24, 1929—July 13, 2020
Ramona M. Luce, age 90, died July 13, 2020.
Ramona was born to Edwin and Frieda (Othling) Deeke on Sept. 24, 1929, in Hubbell, Nebraska.
She loved music. Ramona played the accordion and the organ.
Ramona is preceded in death by husband, Lloyd A. Luce.
She is survived by son, Kevin Luce; sister, Donna (Norm) Gerken; grandchildren, Ashley and Justin Luce; nieces, nephews and friends.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
The memorial service will be held Friday, July 17, at 2 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.
Visitation with the family will start at 1 p.m.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.