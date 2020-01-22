Ramona M. Williams

July 18, 1935 – January 19, 2020
On Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, Mona passed away peacefully at Valhaven Care Center in Valley, Nebraska, after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease since 2008. Preceded in death by son, Jim Schurman. Survived by daughters, Shelia (Bob) Hall of Fremont, Shirlee (Bob) Tourek of Ralston, Shari Cunningham of Waterloo, and Sheryl (Henry) Vaughn of Omaha.
The funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn. Memorials to the Waterloo Fire Department or Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Reichmuth Funeral Home
Omaha, NE
(402) 289-2222