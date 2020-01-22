{{featured_button_text}}
Ramona M. Williams

July 18, 1935 – January 19, 2020

On Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, Mona passed away peacefully at Valhaven Care Center in Valley, Nebraska, after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease since 2008. Preceded in death by son, Jim Schurman. Survived by daughters, Shelia (Bob) Hall of Fremont, Shirlee (Bob) Tourek of Ralston, Shari Cunningham of Waterloo, and Sheryl (Henry) Vaughn of Omaha.

The funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn. Memorials to the Waterloo Fire Department or Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

Reichmuth Funeral Home

Omaha, NE

(402) 289-2222

To send flowers to the family of Ramona Williams, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 27
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 W. Maple Rd P.O. Box 67
Omaha, NE 68022
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ramona's Visitation begins.
Jan 27
Funeral Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
11:00AM
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 W. Maple Rd P.O. Box 67
Omaha, NE 68022
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ramona's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load comments