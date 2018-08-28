Ramona Witthuhn

Oct. 18, 1932 – Aug. 25, 2018
Ramona J. Witthuhn, 85 years, of North Bend passed away Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Nye Pointe Heath and Rehab in Fremont.
Ramona was born Oct. 18, 1932, to Frank and Hazel (Mitman) Orendorff in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. She married Lloyd Witthuhn Sr. on Dec. 29, 1951, in Fremont. They later divorced. Ramona lived in North Bend most of her life.
She was a member of the Fremont Eagles Auxiliary and Former United Methodist Church in North Bend. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and her cats.
She was preceded in death by her parents daughter, Judy Kieckhafer and four sisters.
Ramona is survived by her sons, Rick Witthuhn, and Lloyd (DeeAnn) Witthuhn of North Bend daughters, Kathy (James) Lowther of Princeton, North Carolina, and Sue (Bob) Cope of Craig 19 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. The Rev. Dennis Wheeler will officiate. Visitation with family receiving friends will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend.
Memorials may be directed to the Eagles Auxiliary in Fremont.
