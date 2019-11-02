Randall F. Meyer
March 7, 1956 – October 30, 2019
Randall F. Meyer, 63, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Midlands Hospital in Papillion, Nebraska.
Randall was born March 7, 1956, in Greenfield, Iowa, to Gordon and Violet (Finnell) Meyer. He graduated from Griswold High School in 1975. Randall was employed as the facility operator of the Omaha Truck Center for 28 years. He was united in marriage to Lori Grashorn on Dec. 4, 2006, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Randall enjoyed many hobbies, including fishing, camping, and watching NASCAR and wrestling. A refreshing iced tea or Busch light was always Randall's drink of choice. He lived it up riding on his Harley Davidson and most important in his life was watching his grandchildren in their sporting events.
Randall is survived by his loving wife, Lori of Fremont; three sons, Dustin (Rebecca) Meyer of Omaha, Jess (Jenny) Meyer of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and Lukas (Elizabeth) Anderson of Fremont; daughter, Kandi (Sergio) DeAnda of Columbus, Nebraska; brother, Duane (Monna) Meyer of Lohrville, Iowa; sisters, Suzanne and Ruth Meyer both of Atlantic, Iowa; six grandchildren, Brandon, Anthony, Taylor, Baylie, Charley, and Cooper.
You have free articles remaining.
Randall was preceded in death by his parents.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with Chaplain Scott Jensen officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and continue one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Winside, Nebraska.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490