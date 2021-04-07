Randol “Randy” R. Happel

November 28, 1955 – April 5, 2021

Randol “Randy” R. Happel, 65 years, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021. He was born on Nov. 28, 1955, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Don and Donna (Aden) Happel.

Randy was born in Fremont. Due to mergers, he attended several rural elementary schools around Ames, Nebraska. He attended junior high school in Scribner and graduated from North Bend Central in 1974. He attended UNL and graduated with a BA Degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Public Relations, English Marketing and Psychology. Randol was employed by several ad agencies and in public relations in Houston, New York, Washington, D.C., Kansas City, Des Moines, Omaha, and finally Lincoln.

He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Ridgeley Lutheran Church. He was past President of the Cornhusker NAMA, Chapter Chair, and Student NAMA Careers Committee. Randy was an avid writer, effective communicator, and was strong in his faith.

He is survived by his parents, Don and Donna Happel; sister, Kay Poppe, all of North Bend, Nebraska; nieces, Kimberly (Zach) Thomsen, Natilee Plagge, Beverly (Ben Morris) Poppe; 7 great-nieces and nephews.