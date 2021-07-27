March 26, 1959 – July 24, 2021

Randy Bendig, 62, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home.

He was born March 26, 1959, in Fremont to Walter and Ellen (Hoar) Bendig. Randy graduated from Fremont High School in 1977. He worked at RJ’s Auto Parts for 3 years. Randy married Tammy Thompson in 1986 in Fremont. He began working at Big A Auto Parts from 1985 until 1997. He retired from South Broad Auto Repair in 2013.

Randy was an avid fisherman and sportsman and enjoyed restoring vehicles.

Randy is survived by his wife, Tammy of Fremont; sons, Adam Bendig and Coby Bendig, both of Fremont, and Brian (Tracey) Bendams of Omaha; daughter, Carrie Bendig and Mynor Navarro of Fremont; brother, Ron (Paula) Bendig of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska; and 6 grandchildren.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont at 2 p.m. Friday, July 30.

Memorials may be directed to the Fremont Vets Park.

