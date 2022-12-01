December 11, 1952 – November 25, 2022

Randy L. Bartunek, 69, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health. He was born Dec. 11, 1952, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Ervin and Betty (Thomas) Bartunek.

Randy grew up in Fremont. He worked for Hormel. He then owned Bart’s Hunting & Supplies. Randy married Nancy Lunn on May 28, 1977, in Fremont. He was a former member of Elkhorn Valley Rifle Club and was a gunsmith. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and especially camping. He and several buddies went deer hunting in the Sandhills every year.

Survived by wife Nancy; sons, Jeremy Bartunek and Jacob (Lisa Divis) Bartunek; brother, Gregory Bartunek; sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Randy) Jensen, Deb (Robert) Saunders, Rita (Mike) Erixson and Debbie Lunn of; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Preceded in death by parents; brother, Edward; brother-in-law, Brian Lunn; and his in-laws, Norman Lunn and Lorraine Herout.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Monday, also at the church.

Interment will be at Memorial Cemetery, Fremont.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.