October 19, 1943 – April 2, 2022

Ray Clapper, age 78, of Ames, Nebraska, died April 2, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

An amazing and loving husband, father, papa and grandpa who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He was born Oct. 19, 1943, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Howard and Norma Clapper. He graduated from Fremont High School and lived in the Fremont area his entire life. He started employment at Buckridge Plumbing and Heating in Fremont, where he later became partner and sole owner of the business. He had recently retired.

Ray married Marilyn Schneider on May 9, 1965, and they were blessed with three children.

He was a lifelong member of First Christian Church and served as Sunday School Teacher, Youth Leader, Elder and Chairman of the Board. Ray loved the outdoors and enjoyed running, fishing, hunting, boating and skiing. He loved watching NASCAR races and was an avid Husker fan. He enjoyed traveling with family and friends. He was happiest when surrounded by his family. His fondest memories were spending time with his family at the lake or vacationing in Cabo San Lucas.

Ray is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of 56 years. He is also survived by children: Dennis (Lisa) Clapper of Minden, Julie (Michael) Wilson of Lincoln, and Tom (Melissa) Clapper of Arlington; seven grandchildren: Kaelyse (Zach) Adler of Kearney, Samantha Clapper, Connor Wilson, Jeffrey Wilson and Kylee Wilson of Lincoln, and Colby Clapper and Cassidy Clapper of Arlington; one great-granddaughter, Carter Adler of Kearney; brothers, Eugene (Barb) Clapper, Fremont, Melvin Clapper, Sweetwater, Texas; sisters: Adaphine (Jim) Robinson, Charlotte (Jack) Bussey of Fremont, Eileen Bradbury of Lincoln, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Earl Clapper.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 15, at Stonebridge Christian Church, Fremont, with Pastor Mike Geiler officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 14, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont with family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorials may be directed to family for further designation or to donor’s favorite charity.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.