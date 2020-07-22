Ray K. Bohanan
May 17, 1941 – July 20, 2020
Ray K. Bohanan, 79 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He was born May 17, 1941, in Corning, Iowa, to Kenneth and Lenore (Farris) Bohanan.
Ray was raised in Iowa, moving to Fremont in 1960. He married Bonnie Peterson on Dec. 31, 1960, they had 3 children: Jeffrey, Patricia, and Michael. Ray and Bonnie later divorced. Ray married Kimberly Peterson Vore on Feb. 14, 2001.
He was a class 3 Boiler Engineer operator, employed at the Campbell Soup Company from 1963 to 1991 and then Hormel Foods until his retirement in 2007.
Ray is survived by his sons, Michael (Samantha) Bohanan of Fremont, Chad (Mary) Peterson of Odell, Nebraska; daughter, Brandi (Lee) Tolliver of Fremont; 12 grandchildren, including Shawnelle Schulzkump, Alexis and Mariah Tolliver, Payden Blahak; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kim; son, Jeffrey; daughter, Patricia; brother, Richard Bohanan; and sister, Marilyn Polen.
The memorial service is 2 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the Fremont Area Alzheimer’s Fund.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490
