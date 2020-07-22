× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ray K. Bohanan

May 17, 1941 – July 20, 2020

Ray K. Bohanan, 79 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He was born May 17, 1941, in Corning, Iowa, to Kenneth and Lenore (Farris) Bohanan.

Ray was raised in Iowa, moving to Fremont in 1960. He married Bonnie Peterson on Dec. 31, 1960, they had 3 children: Jeffrey, Patricia, and Michael. Ray and Bonnie later divorced. Ray married Kimberly Peterson Vore on Feb. 14, 2001.

He was a class 3 Boiler Engineer operator, employed at the Campbell Soup Company from 1963 to 1991 and then Hormel Foods until his retirement in 2007.

Ray is survived by his sons, Michael (Samantha) Bohanan of Fremont, Chad (Mary) Peterson of Odell, Nebraska; daughter, Brandi (Lee) Tolliver of Fremont; 12 grandchildren, including Shawnelle Schulzkump, Alexis and Mariah Tolliver, Payden Blahak; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kim; son, Jeffrey; daughter, Patricia; brother, Richard Bohanan; and sister, Marilyn Polen.